Bid to smuggle 28 tons flour foiled

RAWALPINDI – The Food Department Rawal­pindi and district police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour be­sides seizing over 28 tons of flour.

According to a district administration spokes­man, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a vehicle load­ed with 28 tons of wheat flour.

A driver namely Khi­al Zada was also sent be­hind the bars and police impounded a vehicle, he added.

The authorities con­cerned had been direct­ed to strictly monitor dis­trict exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instruct­ed the authorities to strict­ly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. The spokes­man said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi divi­sion were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling.