APP

Bid to smuggle 28 tons flour foiled

RAWALPINDI    – The Food Department Rawal­pindi and district police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour be­sides seizing over 28 tons of flour.

According to a district administration spokes­man, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a vehicle load­ed with 28 tons of wheat flour.

A driver namely Khi­al Zada was also sent be­hind the bars and police impounded a vehicle, he added.

The authorities con­cerned had been direct­ed to strictly monitor dis­trict exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instruct­ed the authorities to strict­ly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. The spokes­man said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi divi­sion were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling.

More Stories
Newspaper

Cabinet approves new visa rules for Afghan citizens

Newspaper

Govt appoints new Bait-ul-Mal chief

Newspaper

Residents refuse giving anti-polio jab to children

Newspaper

KP PDMA reconstructs 90 flood-affected schools

Newspaper

KP cabinet approves regularisation of ad hoc teachers

Newspaper

Minister hails PTI victory in Swat by-poll

Newspaper

ECP, NADRA to enhance inclusivity in electoral processes, registration

National

Eidul Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet today for Zil Hajj moon sighting

Newspaper

AGEGA stages protest against change in pension rules

Newspaper

Mastermind of Bilal Sabit gang killed in operation

1 of 9,216

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More