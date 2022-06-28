BUIC holds 24th convocation ceremony

ISLAMABAD – 24th convocation ceremony of Bahria University Islamabad Campus (BUIC) was held at Ibn e Khuldoon Auditorium, Islamabad. During three days of convo­cation ceremony, degrees were award­ed to graduates of Humanities & Social Sciences, Business & Management and Engineering & Applied Sciences Pro­grammes. Bahria University Rector, Vice Admiral (retd) Kaleem Shaukat HI (M), pro rector (Admin), pro rector (Health Sciences), pro rector (Academics) and pro rector (RIC) were the chief guests on the occasion, and awarded degrees to graduating students of PhD, MPhil, Mas­ters and Undergraduate programmes. During the ceremony, a total of 970 de­grees were conferred to the Undergrad­uate and Graduate students of Manage­ment Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Law, Earth and Environmental, Electrical Engineer­ing and Software Engineering Depart­ments. Moreover, 70 Gold and 62 Silver medals were awarded to students who achieved top positions in their respective programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Bahria Uni­versity Rector Vice Admiral (retd) Kaleem Shaukat offered his heartiest congratula­tions to all graduates upon completion of their degree programmes successful­ly. He appreciated the mutual and collec­tive efforts of students and BU faculty in achieving their goal through hard work and dedication. He also congratulated the teachers and parents whose efforts and continuous support had played a key role in making this journey a success. Earlier, during the welcome address, Di­rector General, Islamabad Campus, Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi HI (M) em­phasised on today’s need of preparing students for the national as well as inter­national market and to become valuable citizens of the country and the world. He further added that Bahria University has gone all out for improvement in academ­ic infrastructure, faculty development and, it has established linkages with 44 foreign universities. These arrangements afford numerous academic benefits such as joint research, student exchange, cred­it transfer and fee discounts, he added.