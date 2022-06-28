BUIC holds 24th convocation ceremony
ISLAMABAD – 24th convocation ceremony of Bahria University Islamabad Campus (BUIC) was held at Ibn e Khuldoon Auditorium, Islamabad. During three days of convocation ceremony, degrees were awarded to graduates of Humanities & Social Sciences, Business & Management and Engineering & Applied Sciences Programmes. Bahria University Rector, Vice Admiral (retd) Kaleem Shaukat HI (M), pro rector (Admin), pro rector (Health Sciences), pro rector (Academics) and pro rector (RIC) were the chief guests on the occasion, and awarded degrees to graduating students of PhD, MPhil, Masters and Undergraduate programmes. During the ceremony, a total of 970 degrees were conferred to the Undergraduate and Graduate students of Management Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Law, Earth and Environmental, Electrical Engineering and Software Engineering Departments. Moreover, 70 Gold and 62 Silver medals were awarded to students who achieved top positions in their respective programmes.
Speaking on the occasion, Bahria University Rector Vice Admiral (retd) Kaleem Shaukat offered his heartiest congratulations to all graduates upon completion of their degree programmes successfully. He appreciated the mutual and collective efforts of students and BU faculty in achieving their goal through hard work and dedication. He also congratulated the teachers and parents whose efforts and continuous support had played a key role in making this journey a success. Earlier, during the welcome address, Director General, Islamabad Campus, Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi HI (M) emphasised on today’s need of preparing students for the national as well as international market and to become valuable citizens of the country and the world. He further added that Bahria University has gone all out for improvement in academic infrastructure, faculty development and, it has established linkages with 44 foreign universities. These arrangements afford numerous academic benefits such as joint research, student exchange, credit transfer and fee discounts, he added.