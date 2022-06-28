INP

CAA for face masks on domestic flights after surge in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD     –    Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made face mask wear­ing mandatory on all do­mestic flights in the coun­try as coronavirus cases once again witness a surge.

According to details, no other changes have been made in coronavirus re­lated guidelines for do­mestic passengers. It mer­its mention that Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cas­es has surged to 1,534,270. The nationwide tally of fa­talities has jumped to 30,390 on Monday

