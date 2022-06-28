CAA for face masks on domestic flights after surge in Covid cases
ISLAMABAD – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made face mask wearing mandatory on all domestic flights in the country as coronavirus cases once again witness a surge.
According to details, no other changes have been made in coronavirus related guidelines for domestic passengers. It merits mention that Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,534,270. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,390 on Monday