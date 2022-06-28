CDWP clears projects worth Rs142.3b

ISLAMABAD – The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday cleared 19 development projects worth Rs142.3b.

The CDWP, which met with Secretary of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Syed Zafar Ali Shah in the chair, approved 13 projects and recommended 6 schemes to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The projects which were cleared included the construction of 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132KV transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar(94MK) at the cost of Rs 2,322.940m, Strengthening Common Management Unit for AIDS, TB, Malaria and Accelerating Response to control the three disease in Pakistan at the cost of Rs 3,014.128m, National Health Support Project for Ensuring Universal Health Coverage in Federating Area at the cost of Rs 2575.631 m, Establishment of National Cyber Security Academy at the cost of Rs 600 m, Centre for Advanced Studies in Physics at Government College University, Lahore at the cost of Rs 699.85m, Establishment of University of North Waziristan Tribal District at the cost of Rs 2000m, Strengthening of KBCMA CVAS at the cost of Rs 2,650.00 m, Establishment of Film Institute at PTVC Academy at the cost of Rs400m, LEU based Mo 99 Production Facility at the cost of Rs1,325m, Conversion of Braking System of 328 Nos MBFRs from Vacuum Brake to Air Brake System at the cost of Rs 676m, Compensation and Relocation of Utilities of existing N-35 in Abbottabad City at the cost of Rs8,323.750m, Improvement of Road from Rohri to Guddu Barrage at M-5 Interchange Sadiqabad via Khanpur Mahar, Mirpur Mathelo & Mureed Shakh at the cost of 6,342 m, and Land Acquisition of Building, Dualzation of Tando Allajyar to Tando Adam Road (31.40km) at the cost of Rs3,899.735m.

Six projects were recommended to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) which included Construction of Muzaffarabad -Mansehra Road (26.6km) at the cost of Rs 44,720.00m, Construction of Mini Sports Complexes in 250 districts at the cost of Rs 12,000.00m and Establishment & Upgrading of 250 Vocational Training Institutes across Pakistan at the cost of Rs 12,609.00m and Construction of New Bridge with Approach Roads between Sukkur- Rohri over Indus River at the cost of Rs 10279.029m, Construction of Sharda-Noori Top-Jalkhad SNJ Road (50.352) at the cost of Rs 16,320m, Land Acquisition, Affected properties and Compensation for Rajanpur-DG Khan Section as 4-Lane Highway 7 Dulization, Rehabilittaion of DG Khan- DI Khan of N-55(329.7KM) at the cost of Rs 11,577.33m.

The forum recommended Construction of Muzaffarabad -Mansehra Road (26.6km) at the cost of Rs 44,720.00m. The construction of Mini Sports Complexes in 250 district at the cost of Rs 12,000m was recommended to the ECNCE. The forum also recommended establishment and upgradation of 250 Vocational Training institutes across Pakistan including AJK, GB& newly merged districts of KP. The total cost of the project is Rs 12,609.00 m and NAVTTC will be the lead executing agency.

Similarly, the construction of new bridge with approach roads between Sukkur- Rohri over Indus River at the cost of Rs 10279.029 m was also recommended to the ECNCE. The forum also cleared construction of 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132KV transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar (94MK) at the cost of Rs 2,322.940m. The Establishment of University of North Waziristan Tribal District at the cost of Rs 2000m was approved by the forum. The forum also considered the proposal for the Establishment of Knowledge Park at Islamabad & Network of Digital Libraries Capitals across Pakistan at the cost of Rs 6,902.00m. The feasibility study for Metro Bus route in Quetta was considered and Government of Balochistan was directed to coordinate with Punjab Mass Transit Authority for the said study till the next CDWP to be held on June 29.