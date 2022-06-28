CM Hamza for completion of agriculture, drug authority project till Oct

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has given a deadline of October for completing the Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority project stalled for the last three-and-a-half years.

Chairing a meeting on the project here on Monday, he warned that delay in procurement of machinery and equipment would not be tolerated, saying a steering committee had been formed for the recruitment process.

The previous government played politics over the lives suffering from impure food and medicines and deliberately put the project of national importance on hold without any reason, the CM regretted. He added that those causing delay of this project would be held accountable by the nation.

During the briefing, it was informed that postponement of the project has increased its cost by Rs3 billion. The CM remarked that the incompetent group of the previous government wasted national resources. “Now, no negligence would be tolerated,” he asserted. He ordered submission of the progress report every fortnight and added that he would also visit the spot to review the pace of work.

The meeting was attended by the additional chief secretary, chairman planning and development, principal secretary to the chief minister, secretary C&W, chief executive officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and others.

JUI DELEGATION MEETS PUNJAB CM

A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) delegation, led by its general secretary Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz here on Monday. Matters of mutual interest and political situation in the country were discussed during the meeting. The CM stressed for promoting the norms of tolerance and religious harmony in the society and pointed out that the clerics’ role in promotion of a culture of non-violence was imperative.

Haidri lauded the budgetary steps for public relief by the Punjab government. Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Atiq-ur-Rehman and others were also present on the occasion.

CM HAMZA SEEKS REPORT ON CHILD’S MURDER

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report from the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) about the murder of a missing child in Shahdara. The chief minister said that the accused did not deserve any leniency and their early arrest should be ensured, adding that provision of justice should be given. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

CHIEF MINISTER SEEKS REPORT ABOUT MURDER OF 5 PERSONS

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from inspector general of police about the murder of five people in Fateh Jang area of Attock. Hamza ordered for early arrest of the accused, saying provision of justice to the bereaved heirs would be ensured while fulfilling all the requirements of justice.