Our Staff Reporter

Complaint against illegal dumping of waste

LAHORE – A complaint has been filed by Sabza Zar Welfare Society president Saeed Aasi against illegal dumping of municipal solid waste in the society.

In his complaint, he urged the Environment Protection Agency to look into this grave matter.

Acting upon the complaint, the Agency processed the complaint and after investigation, it has come to conclusion that the dumping site has been established within residential area and its operation is causing adverse social, health and environmental issues for the residents.

The agency has directed the concerned officials to address and resolve the complaint at the earliest.

 

