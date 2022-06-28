Construction of water resources a must to avoid worst water crisis, says Khursheed

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah on Monday was briefed on the projects related to the construction of four dams including Diamer Bhasha, Dasu, Tha Kot, and Pattan.

He was chairing the meeting which was attended by Chairman NHA Khurram Agha, Secretary Water Resources Kazim Niaz, Chairman WAPDA Naveed Asghar, and other officials.

During the briefing, WAPDA officials said that it was a matter of concern that the NHA had not yet prepared a feasibility report for any of the four dams other than KKH. Although all four dams come on the Karakoram highway, the work of grading this most important highway could not be started. In addition, work on the 24 km link road of Thor Nala Bypass of Diamer Bhasha Dam has not started yet while it was decided on February 2 this year that the NHA would complete the road by June 30. WAPDA has already paid the required amount to the concerned agencies for the construction of this road. It is now being reported that another 8 months are required for the construction of this road. Federal Minister for Water Resources lashes out at concerned agencies over official briefing and slow construction of dams. Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah said that if the construction of water resources was not completed on time, the country would face the worst water crisis. Water resources are the lifeline of the nation. The Federal Minister said that the country could not tolerate a moment’s delay or negligence in the construction of these reservoirs, it was a matter of national integrity. “We have been here for a year, but in the meantime, we will work on a war footing,” he added. The Federal Minister directed the concerned agencies to make immediate feasibility of the tunnel to be constructed on Diamer Bhasha Dam and to state how much time it will take and how much it will cost. Minister Syed Khurshid Shah on July 14 called for another briefing on the projects.