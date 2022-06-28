Court confirms interim bail of 10 PTI MPAs

LAHORE – A sessions court on Monday confirmed the interim bail of 10 MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case.

The court confirmed the interim bail of Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sibtain Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Sadia Sohail Rana, Sania Kamran, Zainab, Sher Akbar Khan, Mian Atif and Umar Aftab. Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal passed the orders after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining the case record. Police presented the case record during the proceedings and apprised that all the accused had joined the investigation.

The MPAs had approached the court for the grant of bail, saying they were not involved in the case and it was registered with mala fide intentions.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari and other members during an assembly session on April 16.

PLEAS AGAINST GOVERNOR’S ORDINANCE NOT

MAINTAINABLE, LHC TOLD

A provincial law officer on Monday told the Lahore High Court that the petitions, challenging an ordinance issued by the Punjab governor about the provincial assembly, were not maintainable.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi was hearing the petitions, filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others, when the advocate general Punjab (AGP) questioned the legality of the petitions.

The law officer, on behalf of the government, filed a reply to the petition lodged by Zainab Umair, MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, on the matter and raised an objection over its maintainability. He submitted that the ordinance had become an Act now and all the petitions were no longer maintainable.

He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petitions for not being maintainable. However, the counsel for the speaker and others sought time for amending the petitions. On this, the court sought arguments on maintainability of the petitions and adjourned further hearing till June 28.

The petitioners had submitted that the Punjab governor issued the Punjab Laws (Repealing and Removal of Difficulties) Ordinance 2022 while the Punjab Assembly session was in progress.

They submitted that as per the impugned ordinance, the powers of the assembly secretary had been reduced and secretary law had been given powers to notify or de-notify the assembly session. They submitted that the ordinance was in violation of the rules of the assembly and the Constitution. They requested the court to set aside the ordinance.

The government had already submitted replies to the petitions, filed by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others. The government had requested the court to dismiss the petitions for not being maintainable.