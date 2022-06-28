CPEC, a game changer project for Pakistan: Karim

QUETTA – Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz ( PML-N) Central Leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim Monday said that China-Pak Economic Corridor ( CPEC) project was a game changer for Pakistan and especially Balochistan. In a statement issued here on Monday, he said former incompetent rulers did not pay attention to the CPEC project due to which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to expedite work on the maga project as soon as he assumed power. Chaudhry Naeem said that whenever the PML-N had come to power, it started to pay special attention to the development of Balochistan, adding the prime minister had paid three visits to the province during last three months.

He said that completion of Gwadar CPEC project would create new employment opportunities and would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in Balochistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif immediately made two visits to Gwadar after assuming power and worked on Gwadar CPEC projects, he added. He hoped that the CPEC project would be completed soon which would benefit the people of Balochistan.