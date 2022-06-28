DG PDA inspects uplift projects at Regi Model Town

PESHAWAR – Director General Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Capt (Retd) Shehbaz Tahir Nadeem on Monday visited Regi Model Town (RMT) to inspect the ongoing development projects.

He visited site office, central Park, graveyard and various sectors. He directed for immediate action to resolve issues hindering the provision of civic amenities and utilities.

He also inspected ongoing development work including water, sanitation, roads, street lights and most importantly horticulture at Regi Model Town.

The PDA DG said that PDA was committed towards development of Regi Model Town and taking steps to resolve issues of residents including land disputes.