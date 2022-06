Taking double taxes by the government is the result of inflation in the country. The materials are being exported and imported as well sold have a lot of taxes. According to the current situation, educational institutions are taking taxes for giving admissions and on such educational materials to be provided to students. On the other hand, a rising price is being looked on petrol, diesel and oil. As a result, social life is hard nowadays to be lived.

GULSAMEEN AMEER,

Hopela.