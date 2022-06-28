Electricity tariff for XWDiscos likely to go up by Rs7.90 per unit

Power distribution companies will charge additional Rs 3.91/unit in July bills on account of monthly FCA for July

ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Monday indicated an increase of Rs7.90 per unit in power tariff for Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for May 2022.

While presiding over monthly FCA hearing, chairman NEPRA remarked that the government instead of using expensive imported fuel in future should install cheap power plants on local resources. There are only two solutions: either generate electricity from expensive fuel or resort to loadshedding, chairman NEPRA further commented.

NEPRA has conducted public hearing to consider the petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) for the increase of Rs 7.96/unit on account of monthly FCA of May. The public hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Engineer Tauseef H. Farooqi, and it was attended by Engineer Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh and Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan. During hearing CPPA-G informed that LNG is no longer available in international market and even if it is found, it is costing $42/MMBTU. Buying such expensive LNG is not good for consumers, the CPPA-G official remarked. The official further informed that the spot LNG cargo for July was canceled. CPPA-G had submitted an application for an increase of Rs 7.96 per unit in the case of FCA, NEPRA said. According to the preliminary examination of the data, Nepra had worked out an increase of Rs 7.90/unit for the XWDiscos. It is worth mentioning here that power distribution companies will charge an additional Rs 3.91/unit in July bills on account of monthly FCA for July. In a petition submitted to NEPRA, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had requested, on behalf of CWDiscos, to allow hike in tariff mainly due to use of expensive fuel in power generation during May.

As per the petitioner, the per unit generation cost during May was Rs13.8969/unit which was higher than the reference fuel cost of Rs5.93/unit charged from the electricity consumers during the month. CPPA-G had requested NEPRA to allow the recovery of Rs7.96/unit from the power consumers in their next monthly bills. In the data shared with the regulator, the CPPA-G informed that 3590.92GWh (24.5pc) electricity was generated from hydle during May. It was also informed that the 1290.33GWh (8.80pc) expensive electricity was generated from furnace oil at Rs33.67/unit, while 28.48GWh high speed diesel based power was generated at Rs 30.09/unit. The cost of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) based electricity was also increased to Rs27.92/unit and it contributed 3355.23GWh( 22.89pc) of electricity to the national grid.

The coal based electricity contributed 2018.19GWh electricity (13.77pc) to national grid at Rs18.01/unit. The nuclear power plants generated 1890.38GWh(12.90pc) cheap energy at Rs1.05/unit. Pakistan has imported 54.52GWh electricity from Iran mainly at the cost of Rs18.95/unit. From baggasse, 78.26GWh electricity was generated at Rs5.98/unit. Wind, solar contributed 779.13GWh and 89.89GWh respectively to the national grid during May. The authority has reserved the judgment and will issue its detailed decision after further scrutiny of the data. This increase will apply to all Discos customers except lifeline and KE consumers.