Farah Shah lauds Saudi Arabia’s highest award for COAS

QUETTA – Spokesperson Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Monday said that Saudi Arabia’s highest award for the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was a matter of pride not only for Pakistan but also for entire Muslim Ummah. In a statement issued here, the Balochistan government said that the government of Pakistan and Pak Army extend their gratitude to the Saudi kingdom for honouring COAS General Bajwa with their highest award “King Shah Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence”.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan enjoy cordial brotherly relations based on one religion, culture and norms.

“SA always stood by Pakistan at every critical juncture of the hour,” she said, adding that the people of both the countries are attached in the bond of love and affection. Lauding Pak-SA growing relations, she said that “Pak-SA ties are strengthening with every passing day”.

We are proud of COAS who was chosen for the noble Shah Abdul Aziz medal. On the recommendation of Saudi king Shah Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi prince Mohammad Bin Salman conferred Saudi’s highest award on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the other day.