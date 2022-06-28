FBR collects record Rs6tr in FY22

In a major achievement, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) raised a record Rs6,000 billion in revenue during the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22.

In a statement, the FBR said that it raised Rs2,205 billion as income tax, 2,773 billion as sales tax and Rs1,007 billion as customs duty in the current fiscal year. During the same period, the tax collection body also released Rs305 billion as a refund.

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin said that FBR achieved the revenue target due to the economic progress and the policies adopted by the Imran Khan government.

He maintained that the government should not abandon the tax policies of the previous government. Tarin was of the view that the government should not impose additional taxes on the existing taxpayers.

Productive sectors of the economy should not be slapped with heavy taxes, he added.