Five-day anti-polio campaign begins

ISLAMABAD – A five-day anti-polio campaign started across the country from Monday to administer anti-polio vaccine to the children up to five years of age.

According to details, in Punjab, 39,000 health workers were taking part in the the week-long campaign to administer anti-polio vaccine to over five million children in seven districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Layyah and Mianwali.

In Sindh, the special anti-polio drive started in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions and other high-risk districts of Sindh from Monday while in Larkana, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, the drive will start from Wednesday.

Over 30,000 polio workers will administer anti-polio drops to over 3.3 million children in the high risk union councils.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 2.6 million children would be administered anti-polio drops during a five day campaign. Over 11,000 teams will take part in the campaign.

Similarly in Balochistan, 4,900 teams will administer anti-polio vaccine to 1.2 million children during a five-day drive in 18 districts of the province. Federal Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel talking to PTV News said that during the campaign, polio teams would go door-to-door and administer anti-polio drops to children below five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district.

He said the polio vaccination was a national responsibility and parents must ensure their children were vaccinated against the crippling disease.

He also appealed to the citizens from all walks of life to make the anti-polio campaign a success for the welfare of their children and nation so that polio could be eradicated from the country.