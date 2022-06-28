Geopolitical changes in Indian Ocean heighten PN’s duties: Niazi

LAHORE – Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on Monday visited the Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and addressed the course participants of 51st PN Staff Course.

In his address, he said, “Indian Ocean region is witnessing geopolitical changes of seismic nature and it adds to the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy.” Upon arrival at the War College, he was received by Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan.

In a statement issued by Pakistan Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted evolving geo-strategic milieu and its interplay with prevalent security dynamics focused on maritime security challenges.

Focusing on threat perception, the naval chief underscored Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to deal with this paradigm shift in combating traditional and non-traditional security challenges. The naval chief reviewed various initiatives and developmental plan in line with his vision for Pakistan Navy to be a formidable regional maritime power.

The admiral also advised the course participants to instill Pakistan Navy’s core value of faith, character, courage and commitment in their noble and demanding profession and draw inspiration from true Islamic values and Ideology of Pakistan.

Earlier, a panel of course participants presented the research paper. The naval chief lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy War College for inculcating professional staff and military training to officers of Pakistan Navy, sisters services and friendly countries for assuming future key command and staff appointments.