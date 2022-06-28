News Desk

Gold price decreases Rs350 to Rs141,500 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 350 per tola and was sold at Rs 141,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 141,850 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs 301 and was sold at Rs 121,313 against its sale at Rs 121,614 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs 111,204 against its sale at Rs 111,480, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1550 and Rs 1,328.87 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $10 and was sold at $1823 against its sale at $1833, the association reported.

