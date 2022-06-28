Imran calls on youth to join Tiger Force

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday called on the youth, especially women, to join his party’s Tiger Force what he said to foil bids of rigging in the upcoming by-elections in Punjab and general election as well.

In a video message, Khan urged the youth for immediate registration in the Tiger Force and added that youth, especially women would have to take responsibility for the by-elections in Punjab. Tiger Force website has been launched and the youth should get themselves registered as the country needed them the most at this juncture, Khan was quoted as saying this in a separate statement. “We need you in the first phase for Punjab by-polls and then in the second phase for general elections,” he maintained. Lashing out at ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Khan alleged that these two parties have been sucking people’s blood for the last 30 years. He said that the current parliament was nothing more than a farce, as a person was made an opposition leader in the National Assembly who would contest the next elections on the ticket of PML-N. Similarly, Khan stated that pre-polls rigging are already being carried out in 20 constituencies of Punjab. He appealed to the young people to help them in the election process, urging the Tiger Force to visit houses and help bring people out of their houses for the Punjab by-election.

The PTI chairman vowed that they have to inflict a “punching defeat on the present rulers imposed on the country through external forces” not only in by-polls in Punjab but also in the forthcoming general elections as well.