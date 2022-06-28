Imran Khan says ‘coalition govts not solution to crises’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Monday that coalition governments are solution to the crises as he foresees more inflation in the country.

He said that he would lead Islamabad protest at Parade Ground on July 2 against the ‘imported government’, imposed through a US plot, saying a peaceful democratic movement was imperative to rid the nation of thieves.

In this connection, the PTI chairman presided over the party’s political committee meeting, which discussed threadbare the latest political situation, the spiraling inflation and its future line of action as well as the proposed protest meeting early next month here.

The meeting was attended by Central Secretary General Asad Umar, PTI KP President Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser and Aamir Mehmood Kiyani along with others central and regional leadership. During the meeting, the forum condemned in the strongest terms the poor law and order situation witnessed during the first phase of local body elections in Sindh.

The committee also expressed deep concerns over the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) alleged failure to hold fair, transparent and credible LG elections in the province. The meeting aired great reservations over the rising complaints of pre-poll rigging by the coalition government in 20 constituencies of Punjab, where by-polls are scheduled to be held on July 17.

The PTI leadership said that enthusiasm among the people regarding the by-elections was a ray of hope, as the ‘imported government’s days were numbered’. Briefing was given to the committee pertaining to the preparations for the grand protest rally to be held on July 2. In this connection, PTI Rawalpindi and Islamabad organisations were issued special instructions to speed up their preparations and public mobilization campaigns to make the rally a historic event.

The committee reviewed the ‘imported government’ preparations for the passage of the budget and spiraling prices, compounding problems of the masses. During the meeting, the participants expressed satisfaction over the decisive victory of PTI in PK-7 Swat, wherein PTI inflicted defeat on ANP candidate, who was backed by 13 political parties.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI chairman said that he would lead the July 2 Rawalpindi-Islamabad protest rally, adding that strong anti-government movement was inevitable as these inept, imported and notorious government of criminals were imposed on the nation.

Imran said that people from all walks of life especially the youth and women were political more matured now as it was clearly evident from the strong and overwhelming reaction from conscious people over the ousting of the elected government through foreign conspiracy.

He said that the local Mir Jafars were flouting the constitution and law and democratic values more ruthlessly than dictators. The PTI chairman noted that the governments of thieves in Sindh and Punjab were busy in stealing elections but ECP remained unmoved and was just looking the situation as a silent spectator.

Imran contended, “The whole democratic system was put at stake in order to impose these slaves on the nation, who gave themselves NRO-2 to save their Rs1,100 billion corruption. However, the nation rejected the new NRO for thieves who made their lives miserable due to back-breaking inflation”. He said that only a peaceful democratic movement for true freedom could get the nation out of the quagmire in which they have been plunged by these slaves.