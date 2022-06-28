MATEEN HAIDER

Ishaq Dar likely to return to join cabinet

ISLAMABAD – Senator-elect and senior PML-N  self-exiled leader Ishaq Dar would be returning to Pakistan next month to  join the federal cabinet.

Highly credible sources told The Nation that decision to send Ishaq Dar to Pakistan was taken by PML-N chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in London and it was communicated to PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources said after taking oath,   Dar is likely to be inducted in the federal cabinet as Finance Minister replacing Miftah Ismail.

There was strong negative feedback from within the ruling coalition about the poor performance of incumbent Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, under whose control the economy in the last two and half months deteriorated, particularly weakening of Pakistani rupee against US dollar  and unprecedented price hike.

The legal team of the government has been told about the return of Ishaq Dar, which has started working on a strategy to save him from going to prison in a number of cases by getting bails.

 

