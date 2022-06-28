Staff Reporter

KCCI endorses govt’s economic policies

KARACHI   –   President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Idrees on Monday reaffirmed his support for the government’s policies to deal with present economic situation.  In a statement, he said that there was no doubt that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail had to take unpopular decisions but these efforts were needed in the larger interest of the economy.  He assured that the business and industrial community stood with the government and was ready to play its role in the face of tough times. He was of the view that the government’s efforts combined with the resilient nature of the people of the country would soon yield results.

