KP CM for effective efforts to control lumpy skin disease

PESHAWAR – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday directed to intensify efforts to contain spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in an­imals and put in place an effective mechanism for all time monitoring of the disease.

Presiding over a meeting to review the latest situation of Lumpy Skin Dis­ease in the province and steps being taken to control its spread, the Chief Minister also directed the finance and livestock departments to finalise mat­ters related to the release of required funds for purchasing more vaccine and said that the provincial government would provide all required resources to this end on priority basis.

The meeting deliberated upon mat­ters pertaining to contain the spread of the contagious disease and sever­al important decisions were made to this end. Provincial Minister for Fi­nance Taimur Jhagra, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Livestock Muhammad Israr and other concerned officials at­tended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting about the latest situation of Lumpy Skin Disease, it was told that first case of LSD was re­ported in April this year from D I Khan and so far, thousands of animals had been affected across the province. The meeting was informed that 25 districts had been partially affected by LSD whereas mortality rate of LSD is up to five percent.

It was told that in the wake of forth­coming Eid-ul–Azha, the risk of LSD spread could increase due to increased movement of animals into the province. Touching upon the measures being tak­en to contain the spread of LSD, it was informed that LSD task force had been established at provincial level while an­imal check posts were established at provincial and districts entry points.

Similarly, 274000 doses of vaccine had been procured and supplied to af­fected districts. Moreover, a mobile application had been developed for timely reporting of LSD cases. It was decided in the meeting to provide the required funds to live stock depart­ment on urgent basis for purchasing more anti-LSD vaccine.