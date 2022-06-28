Our Staff Reporter

LCCI for bringing non-taxpayers into tax net

LAHORE – The government will have to bring those people into the tax net who are not paying taxes.

Talking to media, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the existing taxpayers should not be over burdened as they were already performing their national duty by paying taxes.

Kabir said that the stock market crashed soon after the announcement of imposition of 10 percent Super Tax on the large scale industries, which according to him, were already paying hefty corporate tax of 29 percent and generate millions of jobs in the country as well. It will be difficult to attract new local and foreign investments when the large scale industries were being charged 39 percent tax, he observed.

The LCCI president said that major industries, including cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilisers, LNG terminals, textiles, banking, automobiles, cigarettes, beverages, chemicals and airlines will be affected. Furthermore, all the remaining industries will be subjected to four per cent additional tax and it will not be better for economy.

He suggested the avenues should be explored to broaden the tax net as this is the only practical and concrete way to generate more tax without hitting the industrial sector. He said that the government must take the stakeholders on board while taking decision associated with the trade and industry.

