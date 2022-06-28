Agencies

Leading brands showcasing products at Pak Auto Show

LAHORE    –    All is set to enthrall the car lovers and popular auto players to exhibit their innovations at the Pakistan Auto Show 2022 (PAPS-22) at the International Expo Centre, Lahore, on the 29th, 30th, and 31st, July 2022, under the theme “MADE IN PAKISTAN.” The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers, a leading trade body of more than 350 members, is behind this mega event which fascinates the leading auto-players of the auto world. The well-known official sponsors of this much-awaited mega event, as of now, are MG motors, Indus Motor Company (IMC), Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL), Atlas Honda Ltd., (AHL), Al-Haj Automotive (Pvt) Ltd, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMC), and Chevron Pakistan Ltd. More than 150,000 local visitors show up every year at PAPS to see the renowned companies from Japan, Germany, Korea, China, France, Turkey, Thailand, Taiwan, England, USA, UAE, and Sri Lanka; while over four hundred international visitors, including 150 global buyers and delegations too visit this bustling Auto Show.

The diverse categories of exhibitors include passenger cars, trucks, buses, tractors, rickshaws, motorcycles, auto parts manufacturers, services providers, machinery makers, toolmakers, antique cars, and heavy motorbikes, along with related service industries like accessories, tracking & insurance, etc.

Chairman of PAPAAM Abdur Razzaq Gauhar, stated, “With the exponential growth of auto and related industries in Pakistan, the local consumers and international investors are showing keen interest in the automotive sector.”

