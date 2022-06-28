Leonardo DiCaprio donates $50,000 at starstudded auction event  in NY

NEW YORK – Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted attending a star-studded auction event Moonlight Gala at Casa Cipriani, New York. According to Page Six, the Titanic heartthrob failed to go unnoticed at a live auction this week where supermodel Gigi Hadid was also present.

The outlet reported that the real estate developer Patrick Carroll announced donating $1 million to benefit C.A.R.E. for Special Children if the attendees at the swanky gala join together to match the hefty sum.

The insider told the publication that crypto billionaire and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried announced donating $250,000. “Once the pot got to $900,000, Patrick upped the amount to $1.5 million, so people had to keep bidding,” a witness detailed, adding that DiCaprio “put in the remaining $50,000 needed.” The Hollywood A-list also got his hands on a “Casa Cipriani Presidential Suite Staycation” for $30,000.