Staff Reporter

Man killed in road accident

HYDERABAD (Staff Reporter): A man was killed in a road accident between a motorbike and a truck near the flyover in Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district on Monday. According to the police, the deceased 45 years old Liaquat Maseeh was going to Hyderabad from Kotri on his motorbike when he was hit by the truck.  The police said the truck driver escaped from the spot along with the vehicle. The deceased was a resident of Sikandarabad colony in Kotri. The incident’s FIR has not been lodged so far

