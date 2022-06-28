Ministry proposes reduction of sales tax on medicines from 17pc to 1pc

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has proposed reduction of sales tax on medicines’ production from seventeen to one percent. Talking to newsmen in Islamabad on Monday, Minister for Health Qadir Patel said a summary to this effect has been forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final approval. Qadir Patel said the move will help overcome medicines shortage in the country, including lifesaving medicines. The Minister said government has launched a country-wide polio eradication campaign, under which 12.6 million children will be administered polio vaccine. He urged the media, teachers and Ulema to play their role for making the campaign a success.