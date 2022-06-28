News Desk

Monsoon rains expected from June 30: Met department

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday has predicted monsoon rains in the country from June 30.

According to the Meteorological Department, moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from 29th June (Wednesday) which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

Under the influence of the system, rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from 30th June to 04th July. Isolated heavy falls are also expected during the period.

Similarly, rain-windstorm/thundershower (Isolated heavy falls) are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad and Sibbi from 1st July to 05th July.

