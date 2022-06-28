Agencies

MQM-P has reservations over Sindh LG polls results: Amin ul Haque

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin Ul Haque on Monday said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had reservations over the results of local government elections held in 14 districts of Sindh on Sunday.

Talking to a private news channel, Amin said the party leaders had raised their reservations with the Sindh government over the delimitation exercise and the transparency of the LG polls.

He further said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be also informed regarding alleged rampant irregularities witnessed in the first phase of LG polls.

The minister said the four MQM-P’s candidates, who were elected as union council member, were waiting for their victory’s notification.

He requested the Sindh government for not repeating the same pattern in Hyderabad and Karachi LG polls that was witnessed in the first phase of elections held in interior Sindh.

Sindh LG Polls second phase (Hyderabad, Karachi) is scheduled to take place on July 24th.

