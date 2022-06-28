NCOC directs to administer booster doses on priority basis

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday recommended to make mask-wearing mandatory on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport within the country.

“We request all citizens to wear mask during travel for prevention from Covid-19 transmission,” the spokesperson of the National Institute of Health (NIH) said. Meanwhile, as many as 382 new Coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country during the last 24 hours. As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio is 2.85 percent while 87 patients were in critical condition. Two deaths were reported from the Coronavirus while 13,412 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country.

NCOC recommends mask-wearing as mandatory for domestic passengers

All provinces and regions have been directed to administer booster doses on a priority basis to further improve protection against COVID-19 transmission while all health officials concerned have been asked to remain alert and vigilant about the situation. The government emphasized the importance of precautions, including social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places. The govt also urged the need to strictly follow the guidelines for the management of markets.