NHA, FWO agree to install electronic toll plazas on motorways

ISLAMABAD – An agreement on installation of electronic toll plazas on mo­torways was signed between the National Highway Author­ity (NHA) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) at the Na­tional Highway Authority Head­quarters here on Monday.

Federal Minister for Commu­nications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood was the chief guest on the occasion. Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman National High­way Authority Capt (Retd) Mu­hammad Khurram Agha, Direc­tor General of Frontier Works Organisation Maj Gen Kamal Azfar, Inspector General of Na­tional Highways and Motorways Police Khalid Mahmood and the senior officers of ministry of communications and NHA were also present on the occasion. Di­rector IT Frontier Works Organ­isation Brig (Retd) Asif Siddique gave a briefing on the Electronic Toll Collection System.

Muhammad Azhar, NHA Mem­ber Finance, and Brig (Retd) Asif Siddique, Director IT from FWO, signed the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Commu­nications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood said that dura­tion of the agreement for col­lection of motorway toll tax through electronic system is 7 years, which can be extended for another 3 years. The tolling system includes installation of modern machinery, operational and management services and other related services. The pur­pose of this fibre connectivity is to collect accurate data regard­ing toll revenue through utili­sation of modern technology ie electronic collection instead of manual payment of toll tax.

Asad Mahmood said that the main objective of e-tolling is to keep traffic and commercial ac­tivities flowing and to ensure complete safety of passengers. Connecting and coordinating all toll plazas on motorways will save time and smooth flow of traffic will be ensured. The minister said that electronic toll system would be gradually ex­tended to the national highways of the country. He hoped that the plan for electronic collection of toll tax on motorways would be completed in 8 months. On­going projects of the National Highway Authority should be completed as soon as possible with national spirit, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that FWO has the capabili­ty and experience to install and operate the electronic toll tax collection system on technical basis. The toll tax is being done electronically on certain lanes at Islamabad, Ravi, Kala Shah Kaku and Sambarial toll plazas by the FWO. Implementation of the contract will ensure col­lection of toll tax electronically on motorways network of the country.

On behalf of FWO, Director General FWO Maj Gen Kamal Azfar presented shields to Fed­eral Minister for Communica­tions and Postal Services Asad Mahmood, Federal Secretary Communications and Chair­man NHA Capt (Retd) Muham­mad Khurram Agha and Inspec­tor General National Highways and Motorways Police Khalid Mahmood.