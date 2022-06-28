NHMP penalises over 500 over-speeding vehicles since June 1

ISLAMABAD – National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has chased and penalized over 500 over-speeding vehicles since June 1 under its campaign ‘NoMore’.

On the directions of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood, over-speeding vehicles are being chased and penalized with heavy fines, said a statement.

HMP was running a campaign titled ‘NoMore’ aiming to ensure commuters’ safety and enforcement of the law on Motorways.

Inspector General NHMP said in a video statement that over speeding motorists will face heavy fines and patrol cars have been instructed to chase and apprehend on violations, adding that violations in lane discipline would be rigorously monitored and fined.

Violators were being identified by using intelligently deployed spotters, next generation speed cameras and drone cameras.

All NHMP field officers were also equipped with body-worn cameras that transmit live footage to a state-of-the-art command centre, ensuring transparency and confidence. Additionally, various messaging signboards were also being installed to warn and guide violators to stop.