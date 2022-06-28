Agencies

Nine UAF students get scholarship

FAISALABAD – Nine undergraduate students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) got the scholarships under North American Alumni Association Scholarship.  UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with association representative Prof Dr Muhammad  Younis, disbursed cheques at a ceremony here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that by design, the university took admission on urban-rural quota in order to equip the rural population with the modern agricultural sector. He said that the university was providing scholarships to thousands of students to continue their journey of education and progress.

