No extension: Cash or change your prize bonds before June 30

ISLAMABAD – There comes a last opportunity for the people for changing or cashing bonds as the National Savings Monday refused to extend the date for exchanging or returning the old prize bonds after June 30.

According to National Savings, there will be no extension on the given date of June 30. It merits a mention here that the SBP has extended the date either for changing or cashing old, non-registered prize bonds of worth Rs40,000, Rs25, 000, Rs15, 000 and Rs7, 500 until June 30.