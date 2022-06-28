‘One member blocked Pakistan’s participation’ in BRICS dialogue

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday congratulated China on the successful hosting of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) meetings.

Responding to media queries about a ‘High-level Dialogue on Global Development’ held virtually on sidelines of the BRICS meetings, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said China being the host country engaged with Pakistan prior to the BRICS meetings where decisions were taken after consultations with all BRICS members, including extending invitation to non-members. Regrettably one member blocked Pakistan’s participation.

Foreign Office felicitates China on successful hosting of BRICS event

“Pakistan congratulates China on the successful hosting of the BRICS meetings. We have noted that this year a “High-level Dialogue on Global Development” was held as a BRICS side event in which a number of developing/emerging economies were invited,” he added. However, the spokesperson said, “we do hope that future engagement of the organization would be based on the principles of inclusivity keeping in view the overall interests of the developing world and in a manner that is devoid of narrow geo-political considerations.” Pakistan, he said, appreciates China’s role in promoting the interests of the developing countries. “Together with China, Pakistan has been a strong voice for global peace, shared prosperity and inclusive development. Pakistan is the current chair of G77+China and also part of group of friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI),” Ahmed said.