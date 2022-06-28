Over 5m children to get vaccination in anti-polio campaign

LAHORE – The Sub-National Immunization Days was launched here on Monday under which more than five million children under the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops.

The campaign is being held in seven districts of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Mianwali and Layyah. In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad the campaign will take place for seven days i.e from June 27 to July 3, with two days dedicated to reaching ‘not available’ children. While in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur and Mianwali the campaign will be held in selected union councils for five days, also with two days dedicated to reaching Not Available children.

The SNIDs will see the participation of some 39,000 polio workers. This includes 3104 area in-charges, 923 union council supervisors, 15950 mobile team members, 1225 fixed team members and over 647 transit team members.

Punjab Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has deployed experts from all areas to facilitate preparedness and implementation of polio campaign in priority areas.

“Punjab has been free of polio cases since October 2020 while environmental samples have tested negative for Wild Polio Virus since May 2021. Nevertheless, this success will remain fragile unless and until polio is completely eradicated from both Pakistan and Afghanistan”, said the head of the polio programme Ms Syedah Ramallah Ali.

“In light of the fact that Pakistan suffered new polio cases, Punjab is fully cognizant of its potential impact of on the province and remains committed to eradicating polio”, pledged the Punjab polio programme head.

“The focus must remain on implementing and delivering high quality campaigns. We need to vaccinate 100 percent of children in order to achieve population immunity and prevent circulation if we are to eradicate the virus from infected zones”, said Ms Ramallah.

The head of polio prorgramme further said that to realize this level of coverage, local communities must understand that polio vaccinations are safe and that parents can trust the programme.

minister inaugurates

anti-polio campaign

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday inaugurated a seven-day anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine to children in Union Council-83.

The minister also visited a dispensary at UC-83 and inspected medical facilities. He said that more than five million children in seven districts of the province would be vaccinated against polio, adding that more than 39,000 workers and 17,800 teams of the health department would perform their duties.

MINISTER FOR

GIVING BETTER HEALTH FACILITIES TO PEOPLE

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday directed all the government hospitals of the province to provide better health facilities to the patients of coronavirus and dengue.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting here at Primary and Secondary Health Care Department (P&SHD) to review corona, dengue situation and development projects across the province.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary Development Dr Mukhtar Awan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that Covid-19 and dengue situation in Punjab was being monitored continuously, adding that coronavirus testing had been increased in Punjab. He appealed to people to complete vaccination against coronavirus at the earliest and follow corona Standard Operating Procedure.

Rafique said that the government had intensified anti-dengue operations in union councils of all the districts of Punjab, adding that all commissioners and deputy commissioners of Punjab were monitoring the dengue prevention operations.

PGMI URGES YOUNG

DOCTORS TO KEEP UPDATED INFORMATION ABOUT DENGUE

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) abnd Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-Farid Zafar on Monday urged young doctors to keep their information updated on all the symptoms and stages of dengue fever.

He was addressing a dengue clinical management seminar for newly posted house officers, organised by medical unit-3, under the supervision of Prof Dr Tahir Siddique here at Lahore General Hospital. Dr Kashif Aziz Ahmed and Dr Maqsood briefed the participants about the diagnosis, symptoms and modern treatment of dengue fever and issued guidelines to young doctors for compiling patient history and records while more than 100 doctors participated in the seminar.

Prof Zafar said that obtaining the MBBS degree was the first step in the service of suffering humanity, adding that those doctors who constantly engaged themselves in enhancing their higher education and professionalism not only make a name for themselves in the world of medicine but also build trust of their patients as people prefer to seek treatment from a highly educated doctor.

On the occasion, Dr Ahmed and Dr Maqsood said that for better care of patients undergoing treatment in the dengue ward, the on-duty doctors had to be active in dengue management clinical knowledge regarding the disease which was very vital in saving the lives of patients and speedy recovery which would prove helpful as well.