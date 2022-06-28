Over Rs119.3b GB budget unveiled

GILGIT – The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Monday presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23 with a total outlay of over Rs 119.3 billion. Finance Minister Javed Ali Manwa presented the budget in the GB assembly. Deputy Speaker Nazeer Advocate chaired the budget seasion. The government announced 15 percent increase in salaries of civil servants with ad-hoc relief allowance on basic pay. The minister for finance said 61.4 billion rupees have been proposed for the outgoing expenditures while 47.8 billion rupees for new development schemes.According to the proposed budget, 2 million rupees for education and 1.2 million rupees allocated for health. Similarly, 5.39 million rupees have been allocated for the Works department, one million rupees earmarked for local government Gilgit. Earlier, the Gilgit Baltistan cabinet headed by Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed formally approved the budget proposals.