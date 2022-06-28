PA holds lackluster debate on agriculture

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly sitting on Monday was attended by less than 40 members at a time as it held debate on the issues plaguing the agriculture sector in Punjab.

PML-N’s Rana M Iqbal started the debate as the Assembly proceedings resumed after a two-day break with a delay of two hours and fifty minutes. Panel of chairman Khalil Tahirul Sindhu chaired the sitting.

Tahir Jameel criticized the government for shortage of fertilizers and withdrawal of subsidy on agricultural implements. “Today, the amount set aside in the budget for subsidizing agriculture is negligible,” he complained. Despite the chief minister’s directions to end shortage of fertilizers, the problem was still there, he added.

He stressed on increasing the supply of fertilizers so that the landowners can have bumper crops. He also raised the issue of pulses’ import and lack of incentives and guidelines to farmers from the government in this regard.

PML-N MPA Mirza Javed drew government’s attention towards illegal tax being collected from the owners of sacrificial animals at Shahpur Kanjran animal market. “The officials are charging Rs2500 per truck (loaded with animals). They are charging Rs500 per goat as against Rs100 which is the official rate,” he told the house. Sindhu ruled that the district government should display the officials’ rates prominently at the animal market.

Jalil Sharqpuri said that wheat, rice and pulses should not be imported in an agricultural country like Pakistan. He suggested that the government should take steps to provide solar panels to the farmers for their tube wells. The government should give money for solar panels to banks rather giving Rs2,000 to farmers, he added.

MPAs criticize govt for persistent shortage of fertilizers, lack of incentives to farmers

Mehwish Sultana said that the government should activate the agriculture bank to solve the problems of the farmers. She also urged the government to save agriculture from the negative impacts of environmental changes. She said the government should provide guidance to farmers for water conservation, harvesting and other issues. She pleaded that agriculture should be subsidized and barren land should be made cultivable. She said that the farmers should be encouraged to grow apricot, loquat and plum.

LHC ORDERS TRANSFER OF HANIF ABBASI’S APPEAL TO PRINCIPAL SEAT

The Lahore High Court on Monday ordered transfer of an appeal, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case, to the LHC Principal seat from the LHC Rawalpindi bench.

LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while allowing a civil miscellaneous application, lodged by Abbasi for transfer of his appeal. The counsel for Abbasi argued that his client’s appeal was pending with the LHC Rawalpindi bench, but it was not being fixed for hearing. He pleaded with the court to issue orders for transfer of the appeal to the LHC Principal seat.