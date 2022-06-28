Pak cyclists need better facilities to shine at Asian level: Moazzam

LAHORE – Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair has said that national cyclists direly need better facilities to shine at even Asia level. Addressing a press conference along with team manager Adnan Ehsaan Khan and cyclist Syed Aqib Shah here at the SJAL Office on Monday, Moazzam said: “We are satisfied with the 9th and 10th position of our cyclists in the Asian Cycling Championship due to absence of wooden velodrome and lack of other basic facilities in the country.

“If we talk about our neighbours India, they were far behind us before 10 years. But in 2014, they made very effective long-term planning and started a new journey which was fully supported by their government and corporate giants, who provided them the best cycling tracks, international-standard velodromes and the best facilities as well as provided them maximum international exposure.

“Now their investment in cycling has started yielding results in shape of international medals as Indian cyclists are dominating the Asia and eyeing to excel in world cycling as well. In short, with the best and timely planning, future of Indian cycling seems quite bright. In contrast, Pakistani cyclist event don’t have a single international-standard velodrome which is a big hurdle in their progress at international level and also depriving the country of hosting international and Asian cycling events,” he added.

The PCF Secretary further revealed that India has 14 international-standard velodromes, where they host international and Asian events every year. Their players have vast international exposure, which enables them to produce the best results. “Moreover, the budget of UAE cycling is US Dollar 50 million but their player finished 8th in the Asian Cycling event while our player, with very meager facilities and PCF’s grant of less than Rs 5 million, managed to finish 9th in the mega event.

“If the PCF were so rich and got such a huge budget that UAE cycling gets, Pakistani players could have produced wonders in Asian and world level. But unfortunately, Pak cyclists don’t even have a single international-standard cycling velodrome, enjoying other facilities is a far cry. The government, PSB and corporate sector should focus on promotion of cycling and provision of best facilities to Pak cyclists as it can help them start winning international medals for the country,” Moazzam asserted.

Team manager Adan Ehsaan said that unless cycling is given priority like cricket, better results cannot be produced. “We can’t get better results until the Wooden Cycling Velodrome is built. Unless we have the basic infrastructure, we can’t move forward in cycling.”

National cyclist Syed Aqib Shah said: “We lack facilities and the government should pay attention towards this neglected sport – cycling. If we get proper facilities, we can win medals. The government is requested to provide funds for the construction of wooden velodrome as it is the only solution to problems being faced by Pakistan cycling and cyclists.”