APP

Pak snooker contingent to feature in World Games 2022

ISLAMABAD    –    A three-member Pakistani snooker contingent would be featuring in the World Games 2022 scheduled to be held in USA from July 13. According to Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA), Pakistan snooker team have been granted visas for the championship and the team would depart for USA on July 9, said a press release issued here. The three-member Pakistani snooker contingent includes Ahsan Ramzan (player), Jawed Karim (official delegate, president PBSA) and Abdul Wahid (official coach, vie president PBSA). The association also lauded Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, Federal Minister IPC; Sohail Mahmood, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Director General, (Americas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Shoaib Siddiqui; Ahmed Hamid Orakzai, Secretary Sports IPC and Col. (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman, Director General, Pakistan Sports Board for their support in this regard.

More Stories
Business

Finance ministry expects 14.5-15.5 percent inflation in June

Business

Govt taking measures for ease of doing business: Miftah Ismail

Business

Rupee gains Rs1.76 against dollar

Business

Govt asked to allow import of gold legally to discourage smuggling

Business

Stock market loses 467 points

Business

IT exports up by 25.45 per cent in 11 months: Amin

Business

Asian market losses driven by recession, inflation fears

Business

UoW organises Management Career Expo-2022

Business

SECP to allow licensed investment advisors to offer Employer Pension Funds

Business

Cnergyico partners with Unilever to enhance customer convenience

1 of 11,103

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More