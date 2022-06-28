Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan notifies revised nuclear assets control lists

ISLAMABAD – Pursuant to the Export Control on Goods, Technologies, Material and Equipment related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act 2004, the government of Pakistan has notified revised control lists of goods, technologies, material and equipment that are subject to SECDIV license for export.

The Act enables the government to control export, re-export, trans-shipment and transit of goods, technologies, material and equipment related to nuclear and biological weapons and their delivery systems, said a foreign ministry statement.

As part of regular review process, the Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revised/updated the control lists, in consultation with other relevant ministries and departments.

The revised control lists have been notified vide Gazette of Pakistan SRO 551(I)/2022 dated 12 April 2022. The control lists were originally notified in 2005 and subsequently revised in 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Over the years, Pakistan has streamlined and strengthened its export control regime and enhanced its engagement with international export control regimes ie, the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the Missile Technology Control Regime and the Australia Group. The revised control lists are harmonised with the standards and lists of these export control regimes.

The notification signifies the continuing resolve and policy of Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state to advance the shared goals of non-proliferation and strictly adhere to its commitments.

