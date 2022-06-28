News Desk

Pakistan’s current account gap widens to $1.4b

Pakistan’s current account deficit — the gap between the country’s higher foreign expenditure and low income — widened to $1.4 billion in May 2022 in the wake of a decline in remittances and exports on account of the Eid ul Fitr holidays.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the current account deficit of the country has risen to $1.4 billion in May 2022 compared to a deficit of $640 million in the same month of last year.

Taking to its official Twitter account, the bank noted that the change has taken place largely due to a decline in remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis despite a reduction in overall imports.

“Excluding in-kind imports that are fully financed and thus do not undermine the sustainability of the current account deficit, it was modest at $1 billion,” the SBP wrote.

Meanwhile, cumulatively, during the eleven-month period of the ongoing fiscal year (July-May of FY22), the current account deficit stood at $15.2 billion compared to a deficit of only $1.183 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY21), showed SBP data.

With current account balance being an important indicator of Pakistan’s economy, a widening deficit leads to an outflow of US dollars, which puts pressure on the currency that has continued to struggle against the greenback.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Eidul Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet today for Zil Hajj moon sighting

National

Ahsan Iqbal says no cuts in AJK’s budget

National

NDMA warns provincial depts of urban flooding amid new monsoon spell

National

WCLA for conservation of Multan monuments

National

Three awarded life imprisonment in robbery-cum-rape case

National

RPO holds meeting to review law, order situation

National

DC visits administrative offices, takes action against absenting officers

National

Meeting reviews revenue targets, price control, selling points of sacrificial animals

National

Over 8.41 million people vaccinated in Faisalabad

National

British Sikh soldiers’ delegation visits GHQ, meet COAS

1 of 8,480

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More