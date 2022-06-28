Past in Perspective

Music is well said to be the speech of angels.

–Thomas Carlyle

Nazia Hassan was one of Pakistan’s most popular celebrities and singer-songwriter. She was also a lawyer and social activist who was referred to as the Queen of South Asian pop due to the countless hits she released. Her debut was through the song called ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ for which she received immense praise from across the world. She even won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer at the age of 15 and remains to be the youngest recipient of the award. She was also the first Pakistani to win the award. Throughout the 15 years of her singing career, she received more awards like Pakistan’s civilian award, Pride of Performance. Her educational background also enabled her to be appointed as the cultural ambassador by UNICEF. She died of lung cancer in 2000 but her legacy lives on even today.