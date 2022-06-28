News Desk

Piers Morgan reacts to claims Prince Charles accepted ‘bagfuls of cash’

LONDON   –   Former Good Morning Britain host and outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has reacted to the claims Prince Charles received 3 million euros in cash from a former Qatari Prime Minister, some of it in shopping bags. Commenting of the Sunday Times reporter Gabriel Pogrund tweet where he shared the news about the future king, Piers Morgan praised the correspondent, saying “Very good scoop (again) by Gabriel..”

“Very bad look for Charles. This stinks. Can’t have the next Monarch accepting bagfuls of cash from controversial political figures, how many more times has this kind of thing happened?”, he said. Piers Morgan also demanded urgent full transparency into the matter.

“Need urgent full transparency,” he concluded. The Sunday Times said that Charles accepted three lots of cash that were given to him personally between 2011 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles office has clarified that charity donations accepted by him were handled correctly.  “Charitable donations received from Sheikh were passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed,” the prince’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

