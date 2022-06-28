News Desk

PM chairs cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country.

The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, the PM Office said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif presided over the federal cabinet meeting which was held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet discussed a five-point agenda during the meeting.

According to the five-point agenda of the cabinet meeting, the National Waste Management Policy 2022 was presented in the cabinet while the issue of change in visa policy for different countries will be discussed.

The cabinet meeting ratified the decisions of the Economic co-ordination committee meeting held on June 22 while the ratification of the decisions of the Legislative Committee held on June 23 was also be part of the agenda.

