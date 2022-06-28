News Desk

PM discusses country’s political situation with MNAs

Members of National Assembly Ahmed Raza Maneka and Rasheed Ahmed called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and the overall political situation of the country and their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, and MNAs Khalid Magsi, Aslam Bhotani, Rubina Irfan, Usman Ibrahim, and Ehsan Ullah Reki also called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday.

