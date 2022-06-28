PM forms body for completion of model jail in capital

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the delay in the completion of the construction of new Islamabad Jail Complex, and directed the interior ministry and city managers to complete the project in the next fiscal year2022-23, and constituted a project review committee.

According to the orders issued by the principal secretary to the PM, the Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah will head the review committee.

The prime minister also sought a report from the committee within a week, which must answer the reasons for the delay in the completion of the project. The Islamabad Jail Complex is being built in line with modern prisons of the world; however the project is hanging over the past ten years.

Due to non-construction of the building, prisoners of Islamabad have been lodged in Adaila Jail since the last six decades. The modern jail with an area of ninety acres was allocated along with the budget by the interior ministry, in 2012 in Sector I-16 near the Islamabad-Lahore motorway.

Training centre building for jail officials is also part of the project; however none of the buildings in the project could be completed due to unknown reasons.