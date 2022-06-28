APP

PM lauds APS survivor for shining bright at Oxford platform

ISLAMABAD    –   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded the inspirational journey of Ahmad Nawaz, the survivor of Army Public School (APS) massacre, who have become the president of Oxford University’s Union.

“Great honour and inspiring journey fuelled by determination and sheer willpower,” the prime minister tweeted. Ahmad Nawaz, who survived horrific attack on APS Peshawar, has joined his duties as President of the debating society of the prestigious university.

The prime minister said, “He has set an example worthy of emulation by our youth”.

“Pakistan is proud of you, Ahmad,” PM said.

Ahmad Nawaz, who was elected to the post earlier this March said, “Immensely proud to have finally assumed my duties as President of Oxford Union”.

