Staff Reporter

Polio eradication campaign kicks off

TANK – Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak officially launched the polio campaign by administering polio drops to children in the District Polio Control Room DC Office Tank here on Monday. The event was also attended by SP Investigation Yasir Aaman, DDHO Dr Wali and officials of the health department and the district administration. The campaign will continue till July 1 in which more than 92,338 children in Tank and sub division Jandola will be vaccinated. The deputy commissioner said that the army, FC South and local police would provide full support to the local administration during the polio campaign and the security of the polio teams would be ensured.   “No child should be left without polio drops”, he said adding that the eradication of polio was a common goal.  It was the national responsibility of parents to cooperate with the polio teams in the five-day campaign and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio in order to protect them from disability and build a healthier society.

 

The Deputy Commissioner urged the civil society to take part in the campaign to build a healthy society, so that all can work together to save the society from the dangerous polio virus.

