PP-7 by-polls: ECP bars PM from inauguration of dam in Kahuta

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday barred Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the inauguration of the dam in Kahuta ahead of by-elections in PP-7 Rawalpindi.

The Prime Minister was stopped by the ECP from violating the code of conduct. He was scheduled to inaugurate the dam in Kahuta on June 29. The area falls within the constituency of PP-7 Rawalpindi.

On the direction of the Provincial Election Commissioner, the District Returning Officer PP-7 contacted the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister, later, canceled the inauguration of the dam to implement the code of conduct.

The Provincial Election Commission said that the Principal Secretary informed about the cancellation of the visit of the Prime Minister.