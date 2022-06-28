News Desk

PP-7 by-polls: ECP bars PM from inauguration of dam in Kahuta

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday barred Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the inauguration of the dam in Kahuta ahead of by-elections in PP-7 Rawalpindi.

The Prime Minister was stopped by the ECP from violating the code of conduct. He was scheduled to inaugurate the dam in Kahuta on June 29. The area falls within the constituency of PP-7 Rawalpindi.

On the direction of the Provincial Election Commissioner, the District Returning Officer PP-7 contacted the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister, later, canceled the inauguration of the dam to implement the code of conduct.

The Provincial Election Commission said that the Principal Secretary informed about the cancellation of the visit of the Prime Minister.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Eidul Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet today for Zil Hajj moon sighting

National

Ahsan Iqbal says no cuts in AJK’s budget

National

NDMA warns provincial depts of urban flooding amid new monsoon spell

National

WCLA for conservation of Multan monuments

National

Three awarded life imprisonment in robbery-cum-rape case

National

RPO holds meeting to review law, order situation

National

DC visits administrative offices, takes action against absenting officers

National

Meeting reviews revenue targets, price control, selling points of sacrificial animals

National

Over 8.41 million people vaccinated in Faisalabad

National

British Sikh soldiers’ delegation visits GHQ, meet COAS

1 of 8,480

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More